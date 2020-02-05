WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Senate officially acquitted President Trump on Wednesday of two charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

The vote tally was well under the 67-vote mark needed for impeachment. The first article, abuse of power, was rejected 48 to 52, and the second, obstruction of Congress, was defeated 47 to 53.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah was the only Republican party member to break from his party voting to remove President Trump from office.