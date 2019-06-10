ALTON - Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin paid a visit Saturday with other officials to Downtown Alton to see the massive flood wall built to keep the high Mississippi River out of Alton and commend the city on their efforts to battle the flood.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker highlighted the effort of the Alton Public Works Department and others in constructing the wall. Walker also explained the process involved to Durbin and others.

"Public Works Director Bob Barnhart and staff have done an amazing job," Walker said.

Sen. Durbin also saluted Alton on the work to protect the city.

Walker also commended the Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department for their work over the process. The Alton Police worked non-stop to make sure the wall remained safe, he said.

Attending the press conference were IEMA, Red Cross, Madison County Emergency Agency, the Army Corps of Engineers, Illinois State Police, Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe, Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons, the U.S. National Guard, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

