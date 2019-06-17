Get The Latest News!

JERSEY COUNTY - A traffic accident Monday afternoon at U.S. Route 67 and Delhi caused apparent injuries and a large traffic backup.

Two ambulances were seen leaving from the accident scene. The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. and the Jersey County Sheriff's Office, Jerseyville Fire Department and a local ambulance responded. The Sheriff's Office and others had the accident on U.S. Route 67 cleared and open within an hour.

Anyone traveling through the scene during rush will be able to drive at normal speeds, the intersection is completely cleaned.

More details to come.

