WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) spoke with KMOV about the status of education funding for Metro East schools. On May 30, Budzinski headlined a town hall at East St. Louis High School to call out the Trump Administration for withholding $19 million in funds for critical air conditioning and heating upgrades for the school district. While the funds were encouragingly released on July 8, the Administration continues to withhold $218 million in Congressionally approved education funds from Illinois.

“This [funding] was actually scrutinized, reviewed, and approved. It is now, then, not up to another branch of government to decide whether or not to cut the check. “What we don’t need are further dramatic cuts in the public education system. We need to make sure that we are fulfilling our commitments to our children.”

In addition to the HVAC funding, last week Budzinski sent a letter alongside 150 House Democrats to Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought demanding they release the remaining frozen funds, nearly $7 billion. The lawmakers highlighted how this last-minute, illegal decision has left states financially vulnerable, led to teacher layoffs, disrupted planning for the upcoming school year, and jeopardized the education of millions of students.

