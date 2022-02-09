ST. LOUIS - The U.S. Postal Service has acknowledged delivery has been backed up in recent days because of the serious winter storm that hit many parts of the United States and also hit this region with considerable snow and ice this past week.

One local postal service branch supervisor said some carriers on Wednesday morning received 6,000 letters to deliver, so it appears the backlog in postal services receiving mail has broken. She encouraged residents to be patient because the service is working hard to rectify the delay in delivery.

“Every office in the 620 and 622 zip codes have had delays,” the area postal supervisor said. “Our carriers normally get up to 300 letters a day and they averaged 20 to 80 letters a day until today, and they now have over 6,000 letters. We have been backed up since last week because of the weather.”

A U.S. Post Office spokesperson says the agency is aware of delivery problems and is taking steps to address the issues. The recent winter storm resulted in transportation challenges getting mail dispatched to area post offices.

The U.S. Post office released the following statements about the delivery slow down because of the weather:

"The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. The recent winter storm resulted in transportation challenges in getting mail dispatched to Post Offices. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees during challenging times. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and we are proud of the efforts of postal employees as they define essential public service every day.

"When mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. We gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention and we encourage customers to reach out to their local postal station. Customers can also go to our website usps.com and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of our homepage or utilize this direct web address:

https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/.

"Every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service. In addition, the official Twitter account of the United States Postal Service, managed by the Social Media staff at USPS HQ, can provide help. For customer service, please tweet @USPSHelp

The Postal Service continued with its statement: "The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer’s concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities. Customers can also help us rebound from this winter storm. Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps, and porches are clear.

"Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snow plows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers. Delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes. The Postal Service curtails delivery only after careful consideration, and only as a last resort. Any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day.”

