EDWARDSVILLE - U.S. News & World Report ranks Southern Illinois University Edwardsville among the best Regional Universities Midwest for the 13thconsecutive year and among the top 15 public universities in that category. SIUE is also rated among the top Midwest Regionals for least amount of student debt upon graduation. The listing is in the magazine’s “Best Colleges of 2017” issue that was released today.

SIUE was featured at number 63 in this year’s rankings of 163 Regional Universities Midwest. The University is 13th overall among public universities in that category. The U.S. News overall scores are based on the reputation of SIUE in higher education, graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources and alumni giving.

“SIUE is committed to developing leaders who shape a changing world by providing students with a high-quality, affordable education in a vibrant campus environment,” said SIUE Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook. “U.S. News recognizes the dedication, quality and success of our teacher-scholars and professional staff.”

SIUE enrollment continued its upward trend with its third largest enrollment (14,142) all-time for fall 2016. The Schools of Engineering (1,589), Nursing (1,371), and Education, Health and Human Behavior (1,298) all posted record undergraduate enrollments. Meanwhile, the School of Business reached its highest undergraduate enrollment since 2001, while the College of Arts and Sciences grew 1.5 percent. SIUE’s professional schools of Pharmacy and Dental Medicine each have capped enrollment capacity and have met or exceeded their enrollment goals for the fall.

“Approximately half of SIUE students are graduating with no loan debt while earning an average starting salary of $46,800 dollars per year,” said Scott Belobrajdic, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management. “Average loan indebtedness for those with loans is about $20,000. More families and employers are understanding that all of our schools, and the College of Arts and Sciences, have the same exact national and international accreditations as private institutions charging $40-50,000 annually in tuition and fees. When they compare our accreditation, tuition and fees (approximately $10,700 annually), residential campus experience and starting salaries head-to-head, SIUE is an extremely attractive option.”

Regional universities are considered to have a full range of undergraduate majors and master’s programs, but few doctoral programs. The 653 universities in this category are ranked against their peer group in one of four geo­graphic regions (North, South, Midwest and West), because they tend to draw students most heavily from surrounding states.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

