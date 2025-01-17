EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department assisted the United States Marshal's Office in delivering a felony warrant around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in the 300 block of Cobb.

During the attempt to deliver the warrant, East Alton Police also made another arrest that should lead to charges, East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike said.

Golike said the target for the felony warrant was not located during the delivery attempt.

The chief also added that charges for the other case should be available by early next week.

