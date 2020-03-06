U.S. Marshals Office, Alton Police, Madison County Sheriff's Office Execute Search Warrants
March 6, 2020 3:05 PM March 8, 2020 2:46 PM
ALTON - Alton Police Department and Madison County Sheriff's Office both assisted the U.S. Marshal's Office in the execution of a series of search warrants Friday morning.
The operation continued until near the lunch hour and multiple houses were involved.
No other information was yet available on any arrests.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.