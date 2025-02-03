ST. LOUIS — A minor earthquake measuring 2.4 in magnitude occurred near the Missouri-Illinois border on Saturday evening, Feb. 1, 2025. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the seismic event occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday Central Time.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located about 2.3 miles south-southwest of Valmeyer, Illinois, and 6.9 miles northeast of Festus, Missouri. The quake was recorded at a shallow depth of 3.1 miles below the surface.

This earthquake is part of the Illinois Basin – Ozark Dome region, which is known for its moderate earthquake activity. While the frequency of earthquakes in this area is lower compared to regions like the West Coast, tremors can be felt over broader areas due to the geological structure of the region.

As of now, there have been no reports of damage or injuries resulting from the quake.

