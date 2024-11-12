US Fire Engines Working on the Frontlines in Ukraine



PEORIA - As Russia continues to attack Odesa, Ukraine for a third straight day, US fire engines and ambulances are playing a key role in the emergency response. Since October of 2022, US Ambulances for Ukraine has played a key role in supplying volunteer fire fighters in Odesa with equipment, ambulances and fire engines. The Volunteer Fire Association of Ukraine in Odesa have received donated fire engines and ambulances from Illinois, California, Indiana, and Virginia. These vehicles have been working practically nonstop for the past three nights as Russia continues to indiscriminately target the port city with suicide drones.

"While we continue to be horrified by the images coming from Ukraine, we are gratified to see the vehicles we have delivered to volunteer fire fighters in Odesa making a difference", said Chris Manson,

founder of US Ambulances for Ukraine, an Illinois-based nonprofit organization.

To date, US Ambulances for Ukraine has participated in the delivery of 83 used ambulances, fire engines and SUVs that have been donated by fire departments, ambulance providers, hospitals and private

individuals throughout the USA. The vehicles that are donated are often older reserve vehicles that are about to be retired from service. While older and sometimes not compatible with more modern

equipment used in the USA, the vehicles still have some life left in them and are able to play a critical role in Ukraine. Donations have been received from over 30 states since the effort started back in March of 2022.

It is the largest effort of its kind in the United States. US Ambulances for Ukraine has been recognized by the President of Ukraine as well as by elected officials from both major political parties In

the United States.

"We just returned from Ukraine in October where we delivered two ambulances and a fire engine. The ambulances are supporting Ukrainian forces in the eastern part of the country while the fire engine was delivered to the Odesa Volunteer fire fighters." Stated Manson, "it's a good feeling to see these older donated vehicles put to use saving lives, that is what this effort is all about."

US Ambulances for Ukraine is working on its next batch of ambulances with hopes of shipping them toward the end of 2024. Like before, these vehicles will be distributed across Ukraine to hospitals, first

responders and military units in need of ambulances, fire engines and SUVs. US Ambulances for Ukraine is still looking for additional used ambulances and fire engines that can be donated to Ukrainian first responders. Anyone wishing to support the effort is asked to visit the group’s website and leave a message.

