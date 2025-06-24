Williamson County waterfowl hunting club shut down for illegal baiting

Federal judge orders defendants to pay $71,500

BENTON – A district judge ordered a duck hunting club in Williamson County to shutter its doors for two years after the owner admitted to a federal charge for illegal baiting.

Hugh Thomas Burns, Jr., 67, of Carbondale, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act by sale of wildlife in violation of federal law, as the sole owner of Burns Hunting Club, LLC.

“Hunting and fishing are cherished traditions in Southern Illinois, and our office stands firmly behind sportsmen and women who enjoy those activities,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. “But let’s be real: baiting a duck hunting landscape is like other forms of illegal poaching, which disadvantages honest hunters and violates federal law. The district court’s order to close this club demonstrates a commitment to protecting ethical and legal hunting practices.”

According to court documents, the hunting club sold memberships and provided paid guiding services on its property to migratory bird hunters. Burns and co-defendant Michael D. McKinney, 52, of Benton, were among individuals who provided the guiding services over illegally baited hunting fields.

“Keeping quality hunting opportunities on the landscape is an essential part of America's heritage that we are proud to uphold. This case is an important win for waterfowl hunters everywhere and puts poachers on notice," said Assistant Director Douglas Ault, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement. "Many thanks to our law enforcement counterparts with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge."

McKinney admitted to distributing corn kernels to attract migratory birds to the club’s property. The pair conspired together to bring guided hunts to blinds near the baited areas in January 2021.

The federal judge ordered Burns and Burns Hunting Club, LLC, to pay at total of $11,000 in fines to the Lacey Act Reward Account through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as well as a total of $50,000 in restitution to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The federal judge also sentenced Burns to two years of probation and barred him from hunting or providing guiding services for the duration of his probation.

“Baiting is a serious violation that undermines the principles of fair chase and can negatively impact wildlife populations. Conservation laws are in place to protect natural resources and ensure that the pursuit of wildlife is conducted ethically and sustainably for future generations to enjoy,” said Jed Whitchurch, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Office of Law Enforcement. “I encourage anyone aware of baiting violations in Illinois to come forward with tips. It’s every individual’s responsibility to understand these laws and abide by them.”

The judge sentenced McKinney to two years’ probation and ordered him to pay $5,500 in fines and $5,000 in restitution after he pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act by sale of wildlife in violation of federal law. He is also prohibited from hunting and guiding for two years.

The Government seized a Chevrolet 2500 HD truck and a UTV that was used in the conspiracy.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources contributed to the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Sanders prosecuted the case.

