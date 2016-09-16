U.S. Corps of Engineers announce temporary closure of Maple Island Access Area Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEST ALTON, MO – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close the Maple Island Access Area on Riverlands Way in West Alton, MO to vehicle and pedestrian traffic beginning September 20, 2016. The road will be closed for approximately 4 weeks to allow for parking lot repairs and repairs to the boat ramp and fishing and walking areas. The construction work and equipment necessary will not allow for safe use of the area. For this reason, no public access to Maple Island will be permitted until the completion of the repairs. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending