 

A vessel and area of Lock and Dam 27 in Granite City were being worked on in quick fashion after a large fuel spill Thursday. This is a series of photos at the scene. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

GRANITE CITY- The U.S. Coast Guard was called out to a fuel spill on the Mississippi River on Thursday at Lock and Dam 27 in Granite City.

The spill happened when a vehicle passing through developed a large leak and a tank with apparently 20,000 gallons of fuel poured into the Mississippi River near the lock and dam.

 

Coast Guard officials and others were on hand working to quickly clean up the situation, and at dusk were still in action. Officials closed the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 27 to work on a solution to the problem.

 

