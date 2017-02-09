



GLEN CARBON - U.S. Bank in the 3600 block of South State Route 159 in Glen Carbon was robbed this afternoon.

Glen Carbon Police today announced that at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, a suspect entered U.S. Bank located at 3601 State Route 159 in Glen Carbon and committed a robbery.

The suspect handed a handwritten note to a teller that stated she was committing a robbery and inferred she had a gun in the bag she was carrying.

The suspect was described by witnesses in the following manner:

White female.

Approximately 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Thin build, long brown hair, pointy nose.

Multicolored hemp style hooded jacket.

Light-colored hat with bill.

Long black boots with black stockings.

After committing the robbery the suspect fled from the scene on a bicycle. The robbery is currently being investigated by Glen Carbon Police investigators with assistance from the FBI and Illinois State Police.

Glen Carbon Police said no one was injured during the robbery.

Attached are still photos of the suspect taken from a camera inside the bank. Glen Carbon Police are asking for cooperation in identifying this suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is encouraged to contact Glen Carbon Police at (618)288-7226 or Crimestoppers at (866) 371-8477.

