COLLINSVILLE — The U.S. District Court and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois will participate in a naturalization ceremony on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, to welcome 61 new citizens from 27 countries.

The event is set to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. Candidates will take the Oath of Allegiance as part of the naturalization process.

Article continues after sponsor message

U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft highlighted the significance of the ceremony in the context of the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

“As we prepare to celebrate our nation’s independence on Friday, we’re reminded of our country’s long-standing tradition of accepting immigrants from all over the world through the naturalization process,” Weinhoeft said.

“It’s with great enthusiasm that we acknowledge the efforts by our friends and neighbors who have prioritized entering the U.S. legally. Together, we are bound by our shared values of liberty and freedom.”

Information and resources related to naturalization are available on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website.

More like this: