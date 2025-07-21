EAST ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois, along with law enforcement agencies and community partners, will host a National Night Out event aimed at strengthening relationships between residents and police.

The free event is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at 8206 State St. in East St. Louis. It will feature activities for attendees of all ages, including competitive games, police demonstrations, and a live DJ.

Community partners will also distribute school supplies to students and provide food for families. The event is open to all East St. Louis residents.

Organizations involved in hosting the event include Ameren Illinois, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Catholic Urban Programs, the City of East St. Louis, Community Development Sustainable Solutions, Community Life Line, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the East St. Louis Police Department, the FBI Springfield Field Office, Illinois State Police, IRS Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

National Night Out is an annual campaign designed to promote community partnerships with law enforcement and foster neighborhood camaraderie.

