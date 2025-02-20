FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Rachelle Aud Crowe, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, has officially departed from her position, effective February 18, 2025. Crowe has served as the chief federal law enforcement officer in the district since her appointment, expressing gratitude for her time in office.

“It has been my honor to serve the Southern District of Illinois as the United States Attorney,” Crowe stated. “Announcing my departure accompanies many emotions, but my heart is full of gratitude.”

Throughout her tenure, Crowe led a team of attorneys and legal staff, contributing to policy and management discussions as a member of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee and the Domestic Terrorism Executive Committee. She emphasized her collaboration with local, state, and federal law enforcement to seek justice for victims and enhance public safety.

In addition to prosecuting hundreds of criminal cases, Crowe’s office effectively represented the government in civil lawsuits, recovering millions of taxpayer dollars. She expressed appreciation for the support she received from the district judges and highlighted the office’s future potential.

“From the beginning, USA Crowe has been a champion of the FBI mission,” said Christopher Johnson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Springfield Division. “The combination of the FBI’s investigative efforts and the Southern District of Illinois’ commitment to uphold the law has brought justice for victims and made our communities a safer place to live.”

Michael Davis, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s St. Louis Division, acknowledged Crowe’s contributions to combatting drug-related crime in Southern Illinois. “It’s been a pleasure working alongside U.S. Attorney Crowe. Her commitment to helping remove the threat of drugs and those who distribute them across Southern Illinois has been invaluable,” he said.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly also praised Crowe’s efforts, stating, “U.S. Attorney Crowe supported our Public Safety Enforcement Group and its work, bringing charges and winning convictions in numerous criminal cases.”

Shannon Hamm, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, expressed gratitude for Crowe’s dedication to law enforcement in the region. “United States Attorney Rachelle Crowe has been an engaged and dedicated law enforcement partner,” Hamm said.

Following Crowe's departure, Ali M. Summers has been appointed as the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. Summers has been with the office since 2012, serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney prior to her new role.

