EAST ST. LOUIS - Steven D. Weinhoeft, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, issued this statement following the death of Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins:

“We were deeply saddened to learn that Trooper Nick Hopkins will not survive the senseless act of violence he suffered in the line of duty. The entire federal law enforcement community stands as one today to mourn his passing. Our hearts go out to his family and all those who are grieving his loss. We also condemn in the strongest possible terms the despicable, cowardly act that took his life.”

“Trooper Hopkins was a dedicated officer who served our community with honor, bravery, and fidelity. He leaves behind an enduring legacy that will live on in the lives he touched; in the work that the courageous men and women of the Illinois State Police continue to perform; and in a community that is safer because of his devoted service. His loss underscores the real dangers that are routinely faced by those who protect and serve us each and every day. Their work is truly heroic, and we are forever in their debt.”

