ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, will host a meeting to provide additional information on the new 1,200-foot lock at Lock and Dam 25. The meeting will be held at Lock 25, 10 Sandy Slough Road, Winfield, Missouri, May 22, starting at 10 a.m.

Project team members will have posters with designs and will be available to provide information, answer questions, and discuss the project with attendees. Attendees will also be able to tour the project.

The St. Louis District, in collaboration with the Inland Navigation Design Center, or INDC, are in the process of completing the design for the new 1,200-foot lock that will expand the existing Lock and Dam 25. The project team will provide additional information on the project development and future construction as the design efforts reach the 95% design point. Feedback, comments and questions from the community members are welcome in this first of many engagements to be held throughout the completion of the project.

The project, which is authorized through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program, or NESP, will improve navigational efficiency at Lock and Dam 25. The lock will reduce locking time in half, reducing delays significantly while increasing the overall safety of the lockage.

