ALTON – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, in partnership with the Wood River Drainage and Levee District, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the Upper Wood River Levee Underseepage Design Deficiency Correction Project on June 20, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. at the East Alton No. 1 Pump Station in Alton, Ill.

The event will recognize the successful federal-local partnership and celebrate a major milestone in flood risk management for the region. The project enhances the safety and reliability of the levee system by addressing a known design deficiency and implementing features that control underseepage from the Mississippi River. Improvements include 80 new relief wells, a drainage collection system, and an access road.

“The completion of the project represents a major step forward in safety, resilience, and public service,” said Col. Andy Pannier, commander of the St. Louis District. “It is not just a celebration of concrete and relief wells, but of reduced flood risk, increased confidence, and a stronger future for this community.”

The Wood River leveed area, including the Melvin Price reach, was originally constructed in the 1950s and provides urban level of protection to approximately 31,000 residents, critical infrastructure, and 13,700 acres of property valued at $3.4 billion.

The East Alton No. 1 Pump Station is located across Route 143 from #1 Locks and Dam Way, across from the National Great Rivers Museum.

