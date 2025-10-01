ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in collaboration with state and federal partners, announces the launch of the Mississippi & Illinois River Experience Tool, a new initiative to gather public input to inform future restoration efforts under the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program (NESP).

This online tool uses an interactive mapping application, allowing river users to share valuable information about how they utilize and value these vital waterways. Users can submit details either through a general form or by pinpointing specific locations on the map. Multiple locations and varying levels of detail are welcome.

All information submitted through the tool is anonymous and will be aggregated with other responses. NESP scientists and engineers will use this collective data to inform habitat restoration planning and to maximize a wide range of public benefits. Public participation is crucial to ensuring effective and sustainable solutions for the Mississippi and Illinois River systems.

A link to the Mississippi & Illinois River Experience Tool can be found on the NESP website at https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/nesp/ecosystem-restoration/. For questions regarding the tool, please email: nesp-program@usace.army.mil.

