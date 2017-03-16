ALTON – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, invites you to join us for river pool management presentations and open houses with project staff on Saturday, April 8, 2017. The presentation will provide information on Mississippi River pool management, river issues, current projects, and plans for the future.

In addition to the river pool management presentation, Corps staff from lock-and-dam sites, Corps natural resource management staff, and project managers will be available to answer questions. There is no charge to attend and no reservations are required.

The times and locations for the two open houses are as follows:

Saturday, April 8, 2016: 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

National Great Rivers Museum

#2 Lock and Dam Way, East Alton, IL 62024

Saturday, April 8, 2016: 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Cabela’s

5555 Mill Creek Drive #167, Hazelwood, MO 63042

For more information about these events please contact either Kimberly Rea at 636-899-0050 or Tommy Smith at 618-462-6979.

