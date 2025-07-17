WEST ALTON, Mo. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close Lincoln Shields Recreation Area beginning Friday, July 18, 2025 at 6 a.m. for the F1 Powerboat Alton Midwest Nationals.

Lincoln Shields Access Area will be re-opened Monday, July 20 at 7 a.m.

For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

 