U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Announces Temporary Closure of Lincoln Shields Recreation Area
Corrinne O'Brien - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
July 17, 2025 4:50 PM
WEST ALTON, Mo. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close Lincoln Shields Recreation Area beginning Friday, July 18, 2025 at 6 a.m. for the F1 Powerboat Alton Midwest Nationals.
Lincoln Shields Access Area will be re-opened Monday, July 20 at 7 a.m.
For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.