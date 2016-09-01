ALTON, IL – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, invites you to join us for river pool management presentations and an open house on Thursday, September 8, 2016 at the National Great Rivers Museum in E. Alton, IL.

Joan Stemler, Chief of Water Control Operations, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, will first discuss: 1) Mississippi River pool management, 2) river issues, 3) current projects, and 4) plans for the future. Corps staff from 4 area lock and dam sites:1) Lock and Dam #24, 2) Lock and Dam #25, 3) Melvin Price Locks and Dam, 4) Lock and Dam #27; Corps natural resource management staff; Corps dike, revetment, and dredging staff; plus various Corps partners will then be available to answer any additional questions.

There is no charge to attend and no reservations are required.

The times for the two sessions are as follows:

Session #1: 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Session #2: 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

For more information about these events please contact Kimberly Rea at 636-899-0050 or Tommy Smith at 618-462-6979.

