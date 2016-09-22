Article continues after sponsor message

WEST ALTON, MO – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, is announcing the partial closure of the Missouri Department of Transportation road that goes underneath the Clark Bridge within the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary in West Alton, MO. This road will be closed on Sunday September 25th from 6:00 am until approximately 2:30pm for the Border Wars Triathlon. The road will re-open immediately upon conclusion of the race. Riverlands Way will remain open for the duration of the event.

For more information please contact Roxane Krutsinger at the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.