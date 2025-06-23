SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE – The US Air Force Band of Mid-America's Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble will present a series of July 4th concerts in the St. Louis area:

Wednesday, July 2, 7:00 p.m. – Logan University, Purser Center (1851 Schoettler Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017)

Thursday, July 3, 5;00 p.m. – Shiloh Community Park Pavilion (14 Park Dr, Shiloh, IL 62269)

Friday, July 4, 6:30 p.m. – Bond County Square, as part of the Bond County Fourthfest (Downtown Greenville, IL 62246)

Concert and venue information:

All concerts are free and open to the public.

Venues for July 3 and 4 are outdoors.

Ticket reservations are required for the July 2 and 3 performances at afbandtix.org.

Shades Of Blue Jazz Ensemble

The Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble performs a variety of styles, ranging from traditional big band jazz to bebop, swing, and modern jazz. At one of their concerts you are just as likely to hear the music of contemporary composers as you would the classic sounds of Count Basie or Glenn Miller.

The ensemble has backed many jazz greats, such as Jamey Aebersold, Bobby Shew, Allen Vizzutti and Jeff Jarvis, and is often requested for featured performances at jazz clinics and festivals throughout the country. Several of the band’s members are also gifted composers and arrangers, and their compositions are often featured in concert.

Whether performing for a head of state, before a capacity crowd in our 10-state touring area, or for our troops at home or abroad, the Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble reflects the heritage and pride of our great nation and the United States Air Force.

Organizer and parent organization: The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America represents the professionalism and excellence found every day throughout the United States Air Force. All musicians are active-duty airmen stationed at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. The band recently won the 2022 NATAS Mid-America Emmy for Arts & Entertainment Long Form Content for their “Spirit of the Season” holiday program that was broadcast on over 100 national TV stations.

