US Air Force Band of Mid-America Schedules Four Free May Concerts Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. - Musicians from the US Air Force Band of Mid-America’s will give a series of public concerts in and around St. Louis in May. The concerts include: May 16, 12:00 PM, St. Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Dr, St. Louis, MO 63110)

May 17, 7:00 PM, Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, Strauss Theater (210 E Monroe Ave, Kirkwood, MO 63122)

May 18, 2:30 PM, Benedictine Living Community at The Shrine (726 Community Drive, Belleville, IL 62223)

May 19, 7:00 PM, McKendree University, Hettenhausen Performing Arts Center (400 N Alton St, Lebanon, IL 62254) Article continues after sponsor message The USAF Band of Mid-America will present an evening of chamber works in an intimate concert setting. Program will include music of all genres, performances by solo musicians, duos, and chamber ensembles. Admission to these performances is free and open to the public. These are family-friendly, all-ages events. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending