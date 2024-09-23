ALTON — The Alton Police Department has issued a traffic advisory for drivers due to ongoing road construction on U.S. Route 67 between 10th Street and Godfrey Road. The advisory, released Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, urges motorists to expect delays and plan their routes accordingly.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is overseeing the construction, which aims to improve road conditions and enhance safety for all users.

The Alton Police Department emphasizes the importance of driving cautiously and obeying all posted signs and directions from construction personnel.

"Everyone's safety is our priority," the Alton Police Department stated. Police officers will be present in the area to monitor traffic and ensure compliance with safety regulations.

Motorists are also reminded to refrain from using cell phones while driving, as this will be strictly enforced by law enforcement officials.