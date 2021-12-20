ST. LOUIS —Urology of St. Louis (USL), the largest private urologic practice in St. Louis and the Metro East, has become the only facility in the region to conduct surgery for benign enlarged prostate using the MOSES™ 2.0 Pulse 120H by Lumenis, an advancement in minimally invasive laser technology.

In 2019, William Critchlow, M.D., of USL, became one of the first physicians in St. Louis and the surrounding region to offer holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP), a specialized surgery for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). During the procedure, which is recommended for these patients by the American Urologic Association, Dr. Critchlow uses a laser to remove tissue that is blocking urine flow through the prostate.

Having learned to conduct HoLEP during his training at Mayo Clinic, Dr. Critchlow performs the procedure several times per week at USL and is thrilled that his patients will now experience the added benefits associated with the cutting-edge MOSES 2.0 technology.

“MOSES 2.0 offers an innovative precision technology that has been shown to improve the versatility, speed, accuracy, and efficiency of surgery for BPH,” Dr. Critchlow said. “By minimizing the length of surgery, I expect the technology to reduce the amount of time my patients spend under anesthesia, thus promoting faster recovery and a quicker return to their homes. In addition, the efficiencies associated with the MOSES 2.0 laser will carry over to the scheduling side of our practice, making it easier for us to quickly accommodate those who need treatment for BPH.”

Appropriate for anyone with BPH, regardless of prostate size or history of taking anticoagulation drugs,1,2 MOSES 2.0 has been shown to reduce operating time by 20%, or about 25 minutes, compared with traditional holmium laser enucleation of the prostate, and with 30% less blood loss.3 In addition, HoLEP conducted with the MOSES 2.0 laser is typically a same-day procedure that allows patients to return home catheter-free.1,4

USL offers treatment for a wide range of urological conditions including prostate cancer, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, sexual health, benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, kidney cancer, vasectomies and erectile dysfunction. For more information about their telehealth services or to find a list of locations, visit their website at stlurology.com/ or email at info@stlurology.com.

