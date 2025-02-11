MASCOUTHAH - Ryan Cann is rallying support for his sister, Hannah Cann, and her boyfriend, Sebastian, who are facing a challenging situation as they prepare for the birth of their son. The couple, from Mascoutah, is navigating the complexities of a medical condition known as Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH), which was diagnosed at 34 weeks of pregnancy.

CDH is a birth defect that occurs when the diaphragm does not fully form during fetal development, allowing abdominal organs to move into the chest cavity. This condition can impede lung development and typically requires immediate medical intervention after birth.

The infant is expected to undergo special surgery upon delivery and may spend several months in the hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

As of now, Hannah, the mother, is 36 weeks pregnant. The couple recently traveled to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., recognized as the top hospital for treating CDH. Cann emphasized the urgency of their situation in a Facebook post, expressing the family’s need for support during this difficult time.

“They could really use any and all help they can get,” Cann wrote, urging people to consider donating or sharing their story to raise awareness and support. The family is hoping for contributions that will alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with the impending medical care.

For more information and to contribute, the post can be accessed on Facebook through the link below: