EDWARDSVILLE - The Father McGivney Catholic Lady Griffins faced off against top-tier 3A competition, including the defending 2A state champion Normal U-High, at a meet held Friday, April 25, 2025, at Edwardsville High School. The event showcased strong performances, highlighted by several personal bests and school records.

The Griffins' Mia Range claimed the high jump title with a leap of 1.58 meters (5 feet, 2.25 inches), while Lilly Gilbertson won the 400-meter dash in 57.45 seconds. Elena Rybak took first place in the 800 meters, finishing in 2:13.06.

Gilbertson also set a school record in the 100-meter dash, placing third with a time of 12.22 seconds. Jane Cummins secured second place in the 1,600 meters, crossing the line in 5:27.2. Zoe Oller contributed with two personal bests, placing seventh in the shot put at 9.88 meters (32 feet, 5 inches) and eighth in the discus with a throw of 28.61 meters (93 feet, 10 inches).

Article continues after sponsor message

Griffins Head Coach Jim Helton said that Upperclassmen led the way for the Lady Griffins, demonstrating poise and competitiveness against formidable opponents.

The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, consisting of Lily Terrell, Caroline Rakers, Kelea Gaither, and Allie Beltramea, both posted season-best times. Beltramea also set a personal record in the 100 meters with a time of 12.89 seconds. Gaither and Rakers achieved personal bests in the 200 meters, finishing in 28.07 and 29.77 seconds, respectively. McKenzie Jones ran a personal best of 2:41.25 in the 800 meters, finishing ninth.

Coach Jim Helton praised the team's effort, noting the significance of personal improvements and strong performances against top competition.