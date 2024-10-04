ALTON — The Upper Alton Baptist Preschool is set to host its annual Flavors of Fall Festival on Sunday, October 13th, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Upper Alton Baptist Church, located at 2726 College Ave. in Alton.

The festival will feature an all-you-can-eat selection of seasonal desserts, highlighting flavors such as apple, pumpkin, cinnamon, and caramel. Attendees can enjoy these offerings for a cost of $5, with all proceeds going directly to support the preschool.

The event aims to provide a festive atmosphere while benefiting a well-deserving educational program. For further information, interested parties can contact Alison Donoho at Alison.donoho@gmail.com or by phone at 618-520-6548.