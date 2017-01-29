ALTON - The Upper Alton Association's Souper Saturday in Alton was a big success this year with significant competition for the best soup at Senior Services Plus on North Rodgers in Alton.

"Everyone that came out had a hard time choosing the best soup, as they were all delicious!," Jamie Ruyle, a spokesperson for Souper Saturday, said. "The Upper Alton Association is appreciative for the businesses that were sponsors and to all the community members that came out."

Mac's won first place with its Creamy Mushroom and Brie.; second place was Argosy with their BLT and third place was was Alton Memorial with their Roasted Chicken and acorn Chowder.

Ruyle is the new president of the Upper Alton Association and said she is quite proud of what the group does for the community.

"We are a group of community members and citizens for Upper Alton around the corner of College and Washington in Alton," she said. "We try to take care of things there in our community. We water the plants you see in Upper Alton, put up the flags that are displayed, the lights at Christmas time and the Rockin' For Robert summer concerts, along with a lot of other things."

Souper Saturday displayed soups of seven area businesses and community members donated $8 to participate and try the soups. The money is all used for the Upper Alton Association's community programs.

Guests enjoyed a delicious lunch while supporting a wonderful non-profit, Ruyle said.

The Upper Alton Association uses the Souper Saturday also as a way for volunteers to take care of the beautiful flower baskets and help execute the City-Wide Litter Clean Up, Ruyle said.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

