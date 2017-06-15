ALTON - There's nothing better than kicking back in a lawn chair or on a nice picnic blanket and listening to some great music on a summer evening.

This summer, the Upper Alton Association's Rockin' with Robert concert series will return to the area near the Robert Wadlow statue on the SIU School of Dental Medicine Campus for three nights of music and fun.

Bud Summers will kick off the series at 7 p.m. on June 20 with his bluesy, jazzy and rock sound. He will perform both original and cover songs.

Concerts will take place from 7-8 p.m. on June 20, July 18 and Aug. 15. Refreshments will be available for purchase from area vendors. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be rescheduled for a future date.

At each concert, 50/50 raffle tickets will be sold. Upper Alton Association is also seeking businesses to create gift baskets once again. Interested businesses are encouraged to contact Upper Alton Association President Jamie Ruyle at (618) 466-0100 or jruyle@cjsco.com.

The Rockin' with Robert concerts are sponsored by Scott Credit Union, Scott Neudecker State Farm Insurance, WGBZ Radio and Liberty Bank.

For more details, please visit www.UpperAlton.com.

