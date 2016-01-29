Upper Alton Association presents Souper Saturday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Sat, January 30th from 11:30am-1:30pm at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. ALTON - We encourage you to attend this tasty fundraiser to determine the best soup in town! Guests will enjoy a delicious lunch while supporting a wonderful non-profit. Upper Alton Association volunteers take care of the beautiful flower baskets, host the Rockin’ With Robert concerts at the Wadlow statue, help execute the City-Wide Litter Clean Up & so much more!



The event will showcase a variety of the Riverbend’s delicious soups, and the winner will bring home bragging rights and a trophy. The menu is as follows:



State Street Market – Mushroom Asparagus

Alton Memorial Hospital – Fire Roasted Tortilla Soup with Cilantro Lime Crema

River City Cider House – Curried Chicken & Noodle

Senior Services Plus – Vietnamese Pho

Bluff City Grill – Crab Stew

Grassroots Grocery – Thai Red curry Coconut Veggie Soup

Foxes Grove – Beef Barley

1st MidAmerica – Corn Chowder



$8.00 tickets can be purchased at the door, or in advance at Senior Services Plus,

the Alton Visitor Center, or Scott Neudecker's State Farm Insurance office. For more information, please contact scott@scottneudecker.com.