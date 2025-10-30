ALTON - The Upper Alton Association invites community members to join them for a litter cleanup this weekend.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, Upper Alton neighbors and community members can meet at Boost Mobile on Washington Avenue to begin the cleanup. Debbie Frakes, president of the Upper Alton Association, shared that the organization plans to host monthly cleanups, weather-permitting, on the first Saturday of every month going forward.

“We will focus on different areas each time to try and get the Upper Alton area cleaned up a little bit,” Frakes said. “We always appreciate anyone that comes out to volunteer to help us.”

She encouraged participants to bring gloves and trash grabbers if they have them. Frakes has “plenty of trash bags” and looks forward to filling them all.

As an organization, the Upper Alton Association oversees beautification and engagement initiatives in the Upper Alton neighborhoods. They maintain hanging flower baskets, and they also host the weekly Rockin’ With Robert concert series during the summer.

“It’s very important, especially for the Upper Alton area,” Frakes explained. “We try to do as much as we can in that area.”

She invites community members to stop by one of their monthly meetings to learn more. The association meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month at Taqueria Maya on College Avenue in Alton.

They look forward to starting these monthly litter cleanups, and Frakes hopes to see many people come out to help beautify the area.

“We are a very small organization, so any volunteers we get, it is greatly appreciated,” she added. “It’s just a good way for everybody to pull together and clean the area up.”

For more information, contact UpperAltonAssociation@gmail.com.

