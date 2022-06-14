ALTON - The Upper Alton Association along with Scott Credit Union is proud to announce the 12th annual “Rockin’ with Robert” summer concert series, to be held on the 3rd Tuesday in June, July, and August from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy these free family-friendly events at the Robert Wadlow Statue, located on the SIUE Dental School Campus located at 2800 College Avenue in Alton.

The schedule for the season is as follows: June 21st Flip the Frog; July 19th Ralph Butler and GiGi Darr; August 16th Hill Williams Band.

Concert goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments will be available for purchase. A 50/50 drawing will be held to offset the expenses of the event, along with gift baskets. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at a different location or rescheduled. Follow us on Facebook for updates.

The mission of the Upper Alton Association is to support future improvements to the Upper Alton area for residents and businesses. The organization sponsors the installation of U.S. flags on light poles for all federal holidays, maintenance of the hanging flower baskets during the summer months, coordination of the “Souper Saturday” dining event, installation of holiday decorations during the winter, and supports the City-Wide Litter Clean-Up. New volunteers are welcome, and membership is open to anyone, dues are $75 for businesses and only $25 for residents. Meetings are held at 8:00 a.m. on the third Thursday of every month at Senior Services Plus, located at 2603 North Rodgers.