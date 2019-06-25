GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon provided this update about the Old Troy Road construction project Tuesday:

"Please be advised that beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, Bouse Road from west of Fairview Drive to Old Troy Road will be closed to thru traffic," the police department said. "All local traffic will be redirected onto the temporary access roadway along the south side of the existing roadway. All vehicular traffic will utilize this roadway until the reconstruction of Bouse Road is complete and the roadway reopened. Please use caution when driving this roadway as this is an active work zone and proceed at a speed at no more than 15 mph."

"In addition to the work on west Bouse Road, east Bouse Road will also be closed from Old Troy Road to just east of Chamberlain Drive for reconstruction activities. Residents in Liberty Place will access Illinois 162 via MacArthur Drive-Old Troy Road and residents in Seasons Village and Waterford Place will access Illinois Route 162 via Formosa Road.

If you have any questions please contact Jamie Bowden Village Administrator at 288-2614, Jennifer Doody Director of Public Works at 288-2606 or Brian Kulick, Juneau Associates at 656-0900.

