Updated times for area girls at Edwardsville ICCA Invitational Meet issued
EDWARDSVILLE - These are updated times for the Edwardsville ICCA Invitational Meet hosted by the Edwardsville High School Cheerleaders today at the school.
Doors open at 8 a.m.
Competition starts at 11 a.m.
Edwardsville's JV performs at 1:56 p.m.
Edwardsville Varsity at 4:10 p.m.
Edwardsville High School Individual Stunt Groups, 2:15 and 2:30 p.m.
Lincoln Middle School, 12:31 p.m.
Liberty Middle School, 12:35 p.m.
Little Tigers Cheerleading, 12:40 p.m.
