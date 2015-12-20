Updated times for area girls at Edwardsville ICCA Invitational Meet issued Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - These are updated times for the Edwardsville ICCA Invitational Meet hosted by the Edwardsville High School Cheerleaders today at the school. Doors open at 8 a.m. Competition starts at 11 a.m. Edwardsville's JV performs at 1:56 p.m. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Edwardsville Varsity at 4:10 p.m. Edwardsville High School Individual Stunt Groups, 2:15 and 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Middle School, 12:31 p.m. Liberty Middle School, 12:35 p.m. Little Tigers Cheerleading, 12:40 p.m. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending