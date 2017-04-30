COLLINSVILLE – O'Fallon prevailed in the Collinsville Invitational with 204.5 points on Saturday, but Edwardsville was second with 142 points, then came Alton with 89 points, Belleville West with 78 points and host Collinsville with 70 points. Triad was eight with 55.5 points and Jersey finished 10th with 9 points.

“It was OK,” said Edwardsville coach Camilla Eberlin of the Tiger performance on the evening. “We were a little bit running with the weather, not quite up to our peak, but we had some really good things – both of our two-milers (Julianna Determan and Hannah Stuart) had big PRs, Abby (Schrobeglin) had a PR, Quierra Love ran another good 200, our 4x100 wasn't quite as solid as it was Tuesday (at the Madison County large-school meet in Granite City) and our 4x400 ended the meet with a good first two (legs).”

“I think we did good,” said Redbird coach Jada Moore. “We got a chance to work on our relays so we can prepare for state; we've got Kellie (Mans) who placed first in her (section of the) 400 (meters). We're trying to drop her time so she can qualify for state. We had a first place from Jeanea Epps in the 100 – it's just good to to finally start seeing they're dropping times and we're so close to state qualifying times."

COLLINSVILLE GIRLS INVITATIONAL TRACK MEET

KAHOK STADIUM, COLLINSVILLE

RESULTS

TEAM STANDINGS

O'Fallon, 204.5; Edwardsville, 142; Alton, 89; Belleville West, 78; Collinsville, 70; Belleville East, 69; Chatham Glenwood, 62; Triad, 55.5; Hazelwood East, 24; Jersey, 9

EVENT RESULTS (AREA TEAMS ONLY)

HIGH JUMP: Brooke Allen, Edwardsville, fourth (4-11); Bailey Grigg, Triad, eighth (4-7); Sierra Stahlschmidt, Alton, ninth (4-7); Jailyn Nichols, Edwardsville, 10th (4-5)

POLE VAULT: Ty'Riss Holliday, Alton, first (9-0); Alyssa Postma, Triad, fourth (7-6); Lauren Weiner, Alton, T-5th (6-6)

LONG JUMP: Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, seventh (16-6.25); Natasha Davis, Edwardsville, ninth (14-11); Denise D'Antonio, Triad, 10th (14-7.5); Alyssa Bean, Alton, 11th (14-7); Elaine Fitzgerald, Triad, 14th (13-2.5)

TRIPLE JUMP: Denise D'Antonio, Triad, fifth (32-0); Katrina Agustin, Edwardsville, ninth (30-5.75); Ayonna Clanton, Alton, 12th (28-9)

SHOT PUT: Kelly Pottorff, Triad, first (34-4.5); Savannah Maloney, Edwardsville, second (32-11); Haley Sparks, Edwardsville, fourth (32-9.25); Lexi Witzig, Triad, sixth (32-2); Bria Thurman, Alton, 10th (29-4.5); Rayn Tally, Alton, 16th (23-5.25)

DISCUS THROW: Savannah Maloney, Edwardsville, first (115-10); Kelly Pottorff, Triad, second (112-11); Alyssa Johnson, Edwardsville, fourth (103-9); Lexi Witzig, Triad, eighth (86-6); Kennedi Freeman, Alton, 11th (78-6); Rayn Tally, Alton, 14th (74-2)

Article continues after sponsor message

JV 4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, second (Benson, Anderson, Schrobligen, Ladd; 11:14.75)

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (Hudson, Cashdollar, Krone, Spencer; 9:50.64); Triad, fifth (Keller, Walter, Jestin, Bain; 10:54.26)

JV 4X100 RELAY: Alton, third (Stahlschmidt, Bean, Mason-El, Smith; 53.51); Edwardsville, fourth (Jacobs, Moore, Treadway, Hudson; 54.94); Triad, sixth (Viviano, Fandrey, Stringer, Kane; 55.42)

4X100 RELAY: Alton, third (Johnson, Tuggle, Epps, Holloway; 50.45); Edwardsville, fifth (Boykin, Kubicek, Bell, Love; 50.58); Triad, ninth (Seger, Rasmussen, Averli, Barton; 53.61)

3200 METERS: Juliana Determan, Edwardsville, first (11:45.62); Hannah Stuart, Edwardsville, second (11:46.75); Samantha Kilzer, Triad, eighth (13:26.60); Shelby Lavely, Triad, ninth (14:53.54)

100 HURDLES: Kendra Briggs, Edwardsville, fifth (16.44); Ayonna Clanton, Alton, eighth (17.78); Megan Kulage, Triad, ninth (18.32); Taylor Blum, Triad, 13th (22.67)

100 METERS: Jeanea Epps, Alton, first (12.66); Alleyah Tuggle, Alton, eighth (13.48); Bailey Grigg, Triad, 12th (13.90); Jamya Moore, Edwardsville, 15th (14.69); Alexandra Hlava, Triad, 17th (15.67)

800 METERS: Victoria Vegher, Edwardsville, first (2:24.30); Jessica Markel, Alton, fourth (2:30.84); Maddie Miller, Edwardsville, fifth (2:31.34); Alyssa Postma, Triad, seventh (2:42.11); Erika Jestin, Triad, eighth (2:46.34); Lauren Weiner, Alton, 12th (2:52.31)

JV 4X200 RELAY: Alton, first (Stahlschmidt, Bean, Mason-El, Smith; 1:53.64); Triad, fourth (Vivano, Fandrey, Stringer, Kane; 1:55.79)

4X200 RELAY: Alton, fourth (Johnson, Tuggle, Holloway, Epps; 1:47.57); Edwardsville, sixth (Boykin, Swanson, Bell, Agustin; 1:49.58)

400 METERS: Kellie Mans, Alton, first (1:01,80); Anyria Goner, Alton, sixth (1:05.90); Katherine Bobinski-Boyd, Edwardsville, seventh (1:06.75); Morgan Cook, Jersey, eighth (1:07.58); Lauren Pingsterhaus, Triad, 13th (1:12.04); Emily Cronin, Triad, 14th (1:13.55)

300 HURDLES: Diarra Smith, Alton, fourth (50.11); Kendra Griggs, Edwardsville, fifth (50.16); Elise Krone, Edwardsville, eighth (50.72); Megan Kulage, Triad, 11th (54.70); Sierra Stahlschmidt, Alton, 15th (58.08)

1600 METERS: Abby Korak, Edwardsville, first (5:12.02); Maddie Keller, Triad, fourth (5:37.25); Abby Schrobilgen, Edwardsville, fifth (5:38.11); Madi Walter, Triad, seventh (5:55.56)

200 METERS: Jeanea Epps, Alton, second (26.42); Quierra Love, Edwardsville, fourth (26.71); Ty'Riss Holloway, Alton, ninth (27.89); Bailey Skutety, Triad, 15th (34.02)

JV 4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (Bobinski-Boyd, Miller, Hudson, Mills; 4:26.27); Alton, third (Stahlschmidt, Bean, Mason-El, Weiner; 4:37.22)

4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (Kubicek, Vegher, Swanson, Cashdollar; 4:07.17); Jersey, second (Snyders, Manns, Liles, Chapman; 4:10.21); Alton, fifth (Katie Mans, Johnson, Tuggle, Kellie Mans; 4:23.68); Triad, eighth (Postma, Cronin, Kulage, Rasmussen; 4:43.64)

More like this: