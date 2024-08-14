ALTON - The Alton City Council quickly and unanimously passed the latest version of the decorative holiday lighting schedule for the Clark Bridge on Wednesday.

While excluding non-federal holidays like Valentine’s Day and Halloween, the new schedule still calls for school colors on homecoming and graduation for Marquette Catholic and Alton High Schools. July 3 was also included in the final list, seemingly to accommodate Alton’s “Fireworks on the Mississippi” event held each year on July 3.

The resolution, given preliminary approval by the Committee of the Whole on Monday, features a list of holidays initially expanded - then slightly trimmed down - following a series of discussions and amendments over multiple meetings.

Article continues after sponsor message

The finalized holiday lighting schedule was approved as follows: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday (Jan. 15): Red/white/blue

President’s Day (third Monday of February): Red/white/blue

Memorial Day Weekend (following last Monday of May): Red/white/blue

Flag Day (June 14): Red/white/blue

Juneteenth (June 19): Yellow/green/red

July 3 and 4: Red/white/blue

Labor Day (first Monday of September): Red/white/blue

Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day (second Monday in October): Red/white/blue

Veteran's Day (Nov. 11): Red/white/blue

Thanksgiving Day (fourth Thursday in November): Orange/yellow/green

Christmas Day (Dec. 25): Red/green

Alton High School Graduation: Red

Alton High School Homecoming: Red

Marquette High School Graduation: Blue

Marquette High School Homecoming: Blue

The decorative lighting will be maintained by the city’s Public Works Department, while the calendar will be scheduled and programmed by the IT Department.

A full recording of the Aug. 14, 2024 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video. All Alton City Council meetings can be watched live or on demand on theRiverbender.com Facebook page or onRiverbender.com/video.

More like this: