EDWARDSVILLE - After the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives unit and the Secretary of State Bomb Squad were called to scene of a suspicious package found in Edwardsville, the situation has been given the all clear by authorities.

At 9:35 a.m., Tuesday, Edwardsville Police officers were called to the city’s post office after discovering a small package.

Officers arrived on scene and located a sealed cardboard box sitting atop a mail receptacle on the northwest side of the post office building. The cardboard box had nothing that would identify it as being a parcel for U.S. mail, police said.

Officials also said that due to the suspicious nature of the package and its proximity of the post office, officers treated the package as such. The scene and surrounding area were shut down and telephone calls were made to ATF and SOS Bomb Squad.

Upon arrival of the SOS, a robot was deployed and the package was removed from the receptacle. The robot was able to open the package and inside was located a Cisco GainMaker, a broadband amplifier.

Once it was learned that the parcel contained no dangerous items, the scene was reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Edwardsville Police said the box and its contents were turned over to the United States Postal Police.

