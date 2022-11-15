ILLINOIS - The Workers’ Rights Amendment, a proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine collective bargaining rights into the Illinois state constitution, still appears on track to pass one week after Election Day.

There were two ways for the amendment to pass: if 60% of voters voting on the question approved it, or if over 50% of all voters - whether they skipped the question or not - approved it.

The Vote Yes for Workers’ Rights Campaign held a virtual press briefing this morning providing an update on the current vote count. Using compiled public election results and data from Illinois election authorities, the campaign calculated current support for the amendment at 58.31% of those voting on the question and 53.05% of all voters, giving the amendment a path to passage.

Director Samantha McClain said even the remaining mail-in ballots left to be counted could not stop the amendment from passing.

“We can confidently assert that the Workers’ Rights Amendment has passed and that there is no mathematical path to defeat it,” McClain said. “According to the Illinois Board of Elections, as of about half an hour ago, there are 146,696 outstanding mailed ballots. Even if every single one of those mailed ballots was either blank or a ‘no’ vote, we would still be above 50% of “yes” votes for all people voting in the election.”

She continued by encouraging the public to double-check their work, but said she feels confident in the amendment’s victory.

“In an atmosphere of increasing skepticism in election results, we don’t expect you to take our word for it. We’ve tallied all of this from publicly available sources and you can - and should - double-check our work,” she said. “All we ask is that anyone trying to argue that there is a path toward our defeat provide as much information to support their claim as we have provided you.

“At this point, it’s not even particularly close to us failing. The truth is, the Workers’ Rights Amendment has passed and our supporters deserve to know that they made history.”

Visit this link to see their compilation of the current vote count, including a breakdown by each Illinois county.

