WOOD RIVER — Authorities responded to a shooting incident Thursday night at 242 E. Ferguson Ave. in Wood River, resulting in one fatality and the detention of a suspect.

At approximately 10:14 p.m. on May 15, 2025, the Wood River Police Department and Fire Department were dispatched following a call for immediate assistance.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male in front of the building who reported that another adult male had been shot behind the building. Emergency personnel located the victim and began life-saving measures.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including East Alton, Bethalto, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in securing the scene.

Preliminary investigations identified the man found in front of the building as the individual who discharged the firearm. He was taken into investigative custody without incident.

The gunshot victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Alton and later airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital in critical condition. The victim subsequently died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Detectives from the Wood River Police Department and a Crime Scene Technician from the Illinois State Police responded to process the scene. The suspect remains held at the Wood River City Jail as the investigation continues.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has been notified and is receiving regular updates.

The Wood River Police Department emphasized that the incident was isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The scene has been fully secured, and authorities remain committed to ensuring community safety.

