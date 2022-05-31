ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating human remains found at the Flamm City Boat Ramp located at 1100 Telegraph Road.

The deceased has been identified as Carol Schulte, 72 years of age, of the first block of Greystoke Court in Ballwin, Missouri 63021. There were no obvious signs of trauma to the body.

On May 30, 2022, at approximately 5:26 PM, St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons detectives responded to a call for service for human remains located at 1100 Telegraph Road. Responding detectives observed human remains of an adult.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

