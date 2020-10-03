RAYTOWN, Mo. –Update: Missouri State Highway canceled the Amber Alert. They released that Xaivon McKinzey returned home.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday for a 16-year-old abducted at gunpoint. The Raytown Police Department asked for the alert.

Raytown Missouri is east of Kansas City Missouri.

Police said Xaivon McKinzey was abducted by three unknown black men at a QuikTrip located at 9323 E. Highway 350 in Raytown. They are driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu hatchback headed east.

McKinzey is a black male, 6-feet tall, and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Officials ask that people be on the lookout for the car and call 911 if they have any more information.

