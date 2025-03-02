ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons has identified Cortez Scott, 30, as the victim of a homicide that occurred in Bellefontaine Neighbors on February 28, 2025.

Police responded to a call for service regarding a shooting in the 10100 block of Maraldo Place at 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing. Authorities have not released further details at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Those wishing to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Additional information will be made available as it is obtained.

