FLORISSANT, Mo. - At least three individuals were rescued and transported to Mercy Hospital’s burn unit, with additional injuries reported, the Black Jack Fire Protection District said on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. Despite the severity of the explosion, fire officials confirmed that all residents are accounted for.Florissant Police announced that U.S. Route 67 was closed in both directions between New Halls Ferry and Mondoubleau roads due to the emergency response. The nearby Walmart store was...