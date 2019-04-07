ST. CHARLES – An Amber Alert issued early Friday afternoon has been dropped by the St. Charles City Police Department, but the suspect remains at large.

Fernando Marez, 3, and Alexia Marez, 1, were located safe in Fairmount City, Illinois, as of 5:30 p.m. Friday, the release stated. The alert was issued Friday after the children's father allegedly went into the home of their mother to visit them just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. By 11:30 a.m., the mother of the children said the man had left after raping her, adding he said he would kill the young boy if the woman called the police.

The father, Fernando Marez-Casseas, 24, has been named as a “person of interest in an ongoing investigation” in a release from the St. Charles City Police Department.

