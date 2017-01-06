SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police located and arrested robbery suspect Nicholas Ganz on Friday night at his parents’ home in Wood River.

Ganz was taken into custody by the South Roxana Police Department without incident and will be lodged at the Madison County Jail, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said in information released at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The South Roxana Police Department executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue, South Roxana on Friday in reference to what Chief Coles called “Companionship robberies.”

In cooperation with the Madison County State's Attorney's Office and the East Alton Police Department, the South Roxana Police took over the investigation relating to robberies which occurred in South Roxana.

The police department obtained a search warrant for Nicholas Gansz residence and executed it earlier in the day, with the assistance of the South Roxana Fire Protection District. Nobody was home at the time the search warrant was served.

"We know of several robberies which occurred in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue, which is just up the street from our grade school," Coles said. "The majority of the victims have not come forward due to them seeking “Relations” via the internet. Some of the victims are believed to be married which is why no report has been filed.

"We have records and are going through them at this time and plan on contacting people involved in this investigation. I urge the people who were victimized by these group of individuals to come forward now and talk to their significant other about their indiscretion before a South Roxana Police Officer knocks on their door. The South Roxana Police Department urges the victims to come forward and contact the police department to prevent any further embarrassment or problems."

Coles said a warrant was issued for Nicholas Ganz with a $1 million bond for armed robbery.

"I want to thank the East Alton Police Department and the Madison County State's Attorney's Office for their role in helping with this case," Coles said. "The State's Attorney's Office provided a valuable resource and coordinated the investigative efforts between the agencies."

Anyone with any information in regard to the case should contact the South Roxana Police at (618) 254-7469 or East Alton Police at (618) 259-7714.

